Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hanmi Science Q1 net profit up 59.6 pct to 27.1 bln won

All News 15:56 April 26, 2023

SEOUL, April 26 (Yonhap) -- Hanmi Science Co. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net income of 27.1 billion won (US$20.3 million), up 59.6 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 31.3 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 19.6 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 15.6 percent to 291.3 billion won.
(END)

Keywords
#Hanmi Science
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!