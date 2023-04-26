Hanmi Science Q1 net profit up 59.6 pct to 27.1 bln won

SEOUL, April 26 (Yonhap) -- Hanmi Science Co. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net income of 27.1 billion won (US$20.3 million), up 59.6 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 31.3 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 19.6 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 15.6 percent to 291.3 billion won.

