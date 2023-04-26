S. Korean Bond Yields on April 26, 2023
All News 16:35 April 26, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.219 3.228 -0.9
2-year TB 3.328 3.325 +0.3
3-year TB 3.259 3.265 -0.6
10-year TB 3.309 3.323 -1.4
2-year MSB 3.308 3.316 -0.8
3-year CB (AA-) 4.069 4.076 -0.7
91-day CD 3.500 3.490 +1.0
(END)
