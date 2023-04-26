Deputy nat'l security adviser discusses cybersecurity cooperation with British counterpart

SEOUL, April 26 (Yonhap) -- Second Deputy National Security Adviser Lim Jong-deuk on Wednesday proposed adopting a joint document to elevate cybersecurity cooperation between South Korea and Britain when he met with his visiting British counterpart, the presidential office said.

Lee met with Deputy National Security Adviser Matthew Collins at the presidential office as the two countries prepare to mark the 140th anniversary of diplomatic ties, the presidential office said in a press release.

During the meeting, Lim proposed putting together a joint document elevating cybersecurity cooperation between the two countries to the level of a cybersecurity alliance, according to the office

In response, Collins emphasized the need for cooperation in the sector given the rising global threats in cybersecurity, the office said.

The two also agreed on the seriousness of North Korea's financing of weapons of mass destruction programs through illegal cyber activities, such as cryptocurrency, the office said.



Second Deputy National Security Adviser Lim Jong-deuk (L) holds talks with his British counterpart, Matthew Collins, in Seoul on April 26, 2023, in this photo provided by the presidential office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

