The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.



Deputy nat'l security adviser discusses cybersecurity cooperation with British counterpart

SEOUL -- Second Deputy National Security Adviser Lim Jong-deuk on Wednesday proposed adopting a joint document to elevate cybersecurity cooperation between South Korea and Britain when he met with his visiting British counterpart, the presidential office said.

Lee met with Deputy National Security Adviser Matthew Collins at the presidential office as the two countries prepare to mark the 140th anniversary of diplomatic ties, the presidential office said in a press release.



57 countries vow to build 'inclusive' trade regime during K-Customs week

SEOUL -- South Korea's customs agency said Wednesday 57 countries have reached an agreement to seek an "inclusive and sustainable" trade regime to address the looming protectionism.

The agreement was reached during a gathering of customs chiefs in South Korea, where participants shared ideas on promoting free trade while eradicating illegal activities, according to the Korea Customs Service (KCS).



(LEAD) Regulator to review Kakao's acquisition of SM Entertainment

SEOUL -- South Korea's antitrust regulator said Wednesday it has launched a review on South Korean tech giant Kakao's acquisition of a stake in SM Entertainment, the K-pop agency behind EXO, Aespa, and NCT.

The move by the Fair Trade Commission (FTC) came a month after Kakao and Kakao Entertainment acquired a combined 39.87 percent stake in SM Entertainment.



Life imprisonment upheld for woman in drowning death of husband for death benefit

SEOUL -- A life sentence was upheld Wednesday for a woman charged with murder in the high-profile drowning death of her husband in 2019 for a hefty life insurance payout.

Lee Eun-hae, 32, and her extramarital lover, Cho Hyun-soo, 31, were indicted for allegedly prodding the woman's then 39-year-old husband to jump into a deep valley river in Gapyeong, 50 kilometers northeast of Seoul, in late June 2019, even though he was unable to swim, and letting him drown.



Cheong Wa Dae sees rise in monthly visitors

SEOUL -- The number of monthly visitors to the former presidential office compound of Cheong Wa Dae has been on the rise as the weather warms up, the culture ministry said Wednesday.

The compound welcomed about 183,700 visitors, a notable increase from the 105,300 people in January and 154,000 in March.



Nat'l football coach Klinsmann says key defender 'all focused again' after tough stretch

SEOUL -- South Korea men's football head coach Jurgen Klinsmann said Wednesday that Napoli center back Kim Min-jae, the most important defender for the national team who'd recently gone through a rough patch, is back in a good place.

Klinsmann returned to South Korea earlier in the day from a 10-day trip to Europe, where he met with key members of the national team based in the leagues across the continent.

