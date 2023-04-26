JCS chairman joins Indo-Pacific security forum
SEOUL, April 26 (Yonhap) -- Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Chairman Gen. Kim Seung-kyum attended a multi-national security forum Wednesday to discuss security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region, his office said.
He joined the fifth Indo-Pacific Security Forum, hosted by the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, via video links, according to the JCS. Senior military officials from 23 other countries in the region, including Japan, China, Australia and India, also attended the session.
Kim cited Pyongyang's nuclear and missile threats, and transnational non-military threats as the most concerning challenges to the region, and stressed the importance of a collective response to them, the JCS said.
The participants also discussed the possible agenda items for the Indo-Pacific Chiefs of Defense conference to be held in Fiji in August, it added.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
