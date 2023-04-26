Shinsegae, Hotel Shilla win Incheon airport duty-free licenses

SEOUL, April 26 (Yonhap) -- Shinsegae DF and Hotel Shilla were selected Wednesday as new duty-free operators at Incheon International Airport, the Korea Customs Service (KCS) said.

Shinsegae and Shilla were awarded licenses to operate duty-free shops in DF 1 zone and DF 2 zone, respectively, for 10 years starting from July. The shops sell perfumes, cosmetics, alcohol and tobacco.



This March 20, 2023, file photo shows duty-free shops at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

Five companies, including Hyundai Department Store Duty Free, Lotte Duty Free and China Duty Free Group, competed for the rights to run duty-free stores in five zones at the airport.

On March 17, Incheon International Airport Corp. shortlisted Shinsegae and Shilla for DF 1-4, and Shinsegae, Shilla and Hyundai for DF 5, and sent the list to the KCS.

DF 3, 4 zones handle fashion and boutiques, while DF 5 is dedicated only to boutiques.

The KCS also picked Kyung Bok Kung Duty Free and City Plus for DF 8 and DF 9, respectively. The zones cater to all items, and are reserved for small and medium-sized enterprises.

