(LEAD) Yoon says S. Korea-U.S. alliance can help overcome global challenges
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, April 26 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol said the South Korea-U.S. alliance can play a key role in overcoming threats to world peace and prosperity as he held a summit with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House on Wednesday.
The two leaders sat down for talks in the Oval Office after Biden welcomed Yoon to the White House in an official arrival ceremony.
"The South Korea-U.S. alliance, which is a value alliance, can play a key role in overcoming crises that threaten world peace and prosperity," Yoon said at the top of the summit, citing attempts to change the status quo by force, supply chain disruptions and the food and energy crises.
Biden thanked Yoon for his bold and principled decision to improve relations with Japan, saying it will help strengthen trilateral relations between the U.S., South Korea and Japan, and have a powerful influence.
Yoon and first lady Kim Keon Hee were greeted by Biden and first lady Jill Biden as they arrived on the White House South Lawn.
The arrival ceremony was held to honor Yoon's state visit to the United States on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the bilateral alliance and attended by senior government officials from both sides, including U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris. The program included the playing of the two countries' national anthems and an honor guard review.
