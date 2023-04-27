Yoon asks Tesla CEO Musk to invest in S. Korea
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, April 26 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol met with Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday and asked for his investment in a gigafactory in South Korea, a presidential official said.
The meeting took place at Musk's request during Yoon's state visit to the United States, according to senior presidential secretary for economic affairs Choi Sang-mok.
Yoon said South Korea boasts world-class manufactured robots and an advanced labor force, making it an ideal location to run a gigafactory.
"Should Tesla decide to invest, we will provide active support in terms of location, workforce and taxes," he was quoted as saying.
Musk responded that he expects to pay a visit to South Korea, saying the country remains an interesting and leading candidate to host a gigafactory, according to Choi.
Yoon also voiced hope for greater cooperation between South Korean businesses and SpaceX, a U.S. spacecraft company headed by Musk, to help foster South Korea's space industry.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
'BTS Forest' created in Seoul's Nanji park
-
About 56 pct of people support developing nuclear weapons to counter N. Korea's threats
-
S. Korea detects signs of N. Korea seeking to attract Chinese investment to Kaesong complex
-
(LEAD) South Korea summons Chinese ambassador over Beijing's criticism of Yoon's Taiwan remarks
-
N. Korean nuclear test not matter of if but when: Gen. LaCamera
-
(LEAD) Yoon says he cannot accept notion Japan 'must kneel because of our history 100 years ago'
-
Yoon arrives in Washington on state visit
-
(3rd LD) S. Korean plane carrying 28 nationals from war-torn Sudan returns home
-
S. Korea detects signs of N. Korea seeking to attract Chinese investment to Kaesong complex
-
Yoon says he cannot accept notion Japan 'must kneel because of our history 100 years ago'
-
'BTS Forest' created in Seoul's Nanji park
-
S. Korea, U.S. to form nuclear consultative body amid N. Korea's growing threats
-
Yoon, Biden pay respects at Korean War memorial
-
(LEAD) Yoon, Biden pay respects at Korean War memorial
-
Yoon voices hope for 'space alliance' between S. Korea, U.S.