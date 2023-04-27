(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on April 27)

The 'heroic' return of a suspect

Former Democratic Party (DP) chair Song Young-gil who is at the center of the allegation that party members and lawmakers were bribed to vote for Song as the party chief in 2021 has hurriedly returned to Seoul from Paris. But he claimed he had not known of the wrongdoing. Upon arrival at the Incheon airport on Monday, he apologized for the mishap and promised to take responsibility by "standing at the forefront" to solve the issue.

As he did in an earlier press briefing in Paris, Song refused to admit to his involvement. But according to a conversation recorded on the phone of Lee Jung-geun, who served as a deputy secretary general of the DP at the time, Song was heard praising the good work when he was briefed on the handouts of cash envelopes to party members. Some comments even suggest Song personally had given out the envelopes. Still, the former party leader claims innocence without any explanation for the taped conversation.

Song's home-coming scene was really baffling. He was met with a crowd of over 300, mixed with supporters and critics. Some chanted for an apology, while others cheered him on. Song is accused of bribery to get himself elected as the party leader, but he hardly looked ashamed.

The response from the DP is equally puzzling. Its policy chief Kim Min-seok praised Song for being someone without any materialistic desires, as "he does not even own a home." But the scandal is about whether the party leader handed out cash to fellow members to get himself elected, not whether he took money from others. Just because he has lesser wealth does not make one more ethical.

Park Jie-won, former National Intelligence Service chief, touted Song for being a "big politician" for his decision to leave the party. Again, a person accused of a criminal act leaving a party and complying with investigation are hardly an honorable act that deserves a compliment.

DP Chair Lee Jae-myung also avoids responding to the allegation when he meets the press and instead asks them about the developments of investigations involving former members of the People Power Party like Kim Hyun-ah and Park Sun-ja. Kim is accused of receiving illegal political funds and Park is charged of bribery over the ticket to win candidacy for councilwoman in her district. Both face thorough investigations.

Song is no exception. He is a suspect who is banned by the prosecution from leaving the country as soon as he returned home. He must sincerely comply with the prosecution's questioning and the DP must strive harder to innovate the party instead of adhering to denials.

(END)