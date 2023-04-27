Thursday's weather forecast

Go to Contents Go to Navigation

All News 09:04 April 27, 2023

SEOUL, Apr. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 20/07 Sunny 0

Incheon 16/08 Sunny 0

Suwon 20/05 Sunny 0

Cheongju 23/06 Sunny 0

Daejeon 22/05 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 21/04 Sunny 0
Gangneung 24/09 Sunny 0

Jeonju 23/05 Sunny 0

Gwangju 24/05 Sunny 0

Jeju 18/09 Cloudy 20

Daegu 23/06 Sunny 0

Busan 20/09 Sunny 0

