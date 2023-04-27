Foreign currency deposits down in March on lower individual savings
SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- Foreign currency deposits fell in March on lower individual savings, central bank data showed Thursday.
Residents' outstanding foreign currency-denominated deposits reached US$97.49 billion at end-March, down $30 million from the previous month, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
Residents include local citizens, foreigners staying in South Korea for more than six months and foreign companies. The data excludes interbank foreign currency deposits.
Corporate deposits came to $82.95 billion as of March, unchanged from the previous month, with individual holdings dropping by $300 million to $14.54 billion.
Dollar-denominated deposits rose by $180 million to $84.33 billion last month, and euro-denominated deposits increased by $330 million to $4.88 billion, according to the data.
Japanese yen-denominated deposits dropped by $470 million to $5.66 billion over the cited period.
sam@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
'BTS Forest' created in Seoul's Nanji park
-
About 56 pct of people support developing nuclear weapons to counter N. Korea's threats
-
S. Korea detects signs of N. Korea seeking to attract Chinese investment to Kaesong complex
-
(LEAD) South Korea summons Chinese ambassador over Beijing's criticism of Yoon's Taiwan remarks
-
N. Korean nuclear test not matter of if but when: Gen. LaCamera
-
Yoon says he cannot accept notion Japan 'must kneel because of our history 100 years ago'
-
(LEAD) Yoon says he cannot accept notion Japan 'must kneel because of our history 100 years ago'
-
Yoon arrives in Washington on state visit
-
(3rd LD) S. Korean plane carrying 28 nationals from war-torn Sudan returns home
-
S. Korea detects signs of N. Korea seeking to attract Chinese investment to Kaesong complex
-
'BTS Forest' created in Seoul's Nanji park
-
S. Korea, U.S. to form nuclear consultative body amid N. Korea's growing threats
-
Yoon asks Tesla CEO Musk to invest in S. Korea
-
(LEAD) Yoon, Biden pay respects at Korean War memorial
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea, U.S. sign 23 MOUs on stronger ties in batteries, nuclear power, advanced industries