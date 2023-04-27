Samsung SDI Q1 net profit up 28.1 pct to 464.5 bln won

SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- Samsung SDI Co. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net profit of 464.5 billion won (US$347 million), up 28.1 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 375.4 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 322.3 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 32.2 percent to 5.35 trillion won.

The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 396.4 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

(END)