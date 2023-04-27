POSCO International Q1 net profit up 17.3 pct to 191.3 bln won

SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- POSCO International on Thursday reported its first-quarter net income of 191.3 billion won (US$142.8 million), up 17.3 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the January-March period was 279.6 billion won, up 29.4 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 16.2 percent to 8.3 trillion won.

