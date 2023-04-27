(LEAD) POSCO International net up 17.3 pct in Q1
SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- POSCO International Corp., the trading arm of South Korean steel giant POSCO Holdings Co., said Thursday its first-quarter earnings climbed more than 17 percent in the first quarter of 2023 on its strong overseas business.
Consolidated net profit came to 191.3 billion won (US$142.8 million) in the January-March period, up 17.3 percent from a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Sales fell 16.2 percent to 8.3 trillion won, but operating profit soared 29.4 percent to 279.6 billion won.
Thursday's figures included the earnings of POSCO Energy Co., a POSCO affiliate merged with POSCO International last year.
POSCO International said its first-quarter earnings were bolstered by brisk overseas sales of steel and food products, despite a strong Korean currency and other negatives.
In its global business sector, POSCO International posted an operating profit of 86.1 billion won on sales of 5.9 trillion won.
Noting solid first-quarter records got a boost from all-out efforts to cope with worsening market conditions, POSCO International said it is seeking to strengthen its eco-friendly business area this year in an effort to create new growth engines.
