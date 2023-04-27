Samsung SDS Q1 net profit up 1.9 pct to 208.3 bln won

SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- Samsung SDS Co. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net profit of 208.3 billion won (US$155.3 million), up 1.9 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the January-March period was 194.3 billion won, down 29 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 18.9 percent to 3.4 trillion won.

