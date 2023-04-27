Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Samsung SDS Q1 net profit up 1.9 pct to 208.3 bln won

All News 10:10 April 27, 2023

SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- Samsung SDS Co. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net profit of 208.3 billion won (US$155.3 million), up 1.9 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the January-March period was 194.3 billion won, down 29 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 18.9 percent to 3.4 trillion won.
(END)

Keywords
#Samsung SDS
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!