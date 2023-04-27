Go to Contents Go to Navigation

LS Electric Q1 net profit up 50.8 pct to 50.5 bln won

All News 10:12 April 27, 2023

SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- LS Electric Co. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net profit of 50.5 billion won (US$37.7 million), up 50.8 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the January-March period was 81.8 billion won, up 101.6 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 33.7 percent to 975.8 billion won.

The operating profit was 19.0 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
