S. Korean, U.S. leaders agree on plan for academic youth exchanges in high-tech, science
SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United States have reached an agreement on a plan to launch large-scale academic youth exchange programs in the high-tech and science sectors, the education ministry here said Thursday.
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden recently signed the KorUS Educational Exchange Initiative for Youth in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) during Yoon's ongoing state visit, the ministry said.
The initiative calls for the joint investment of US$30 million from each side to facilitate academic exchanges of 2,023 young people each from the countries majoring in semiconductors, batteries, bioscience and STEM.
The plan includes the launch of the Fulbright STEM Scholars Exchange Program, which will benefit 100 South Korean students seeking graduate and doctorate degrees in the technology sectors in the U.S. and another 100 American technology-sector researchers in South Korea on a budget of US$15 million, the ministry said.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
'BTS Forest' created in Seoul's Nanji park
-
About 56 pct of people support developing nuclear weapons to counter N. Korea's threats
-
S. Korea detects signs of N. Korea seeking to attract Chinese investment to Kaesong complex
-
(LEAD) South Korea summons Chinese ambassador over Beijing's criticism of Yoon's Taiwan remarks
-
N. Korean nuclear test not matter of if but when: Gen. LaCamera
-
(LEAD) Yoon says he cannot accept notion Japan 'must kneel because of our history 100 years ago'
-
Yoon arrives in Washington on state visit
-
(3rd LD) S. Korean plane carrying 28 nationals from war-torn Sudan returns home
-
S. Korea detects signs of N. Korea seeking to attract Chinese investment to Kaesong complex
-
Yoon says he cannot accept notion Japan 'must kneel because of our history 100 years ago'
-
'BTS Forest' created in Seoul's Nanji park
-
S. Korea, U.S. to form nuclear consultative body amid N. Korea's growing threats
-
(LEAD) Yoon, Biden pay respects at Korean War memorial
-
Yoon asks Tesla CEO Musk to invest in S. Korea
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea, U.S. sign 23 MOUs on stronger ties in batteries, nuclear power, advanced industries