Lig Nex1 Q1 net income up 43.1 pct to 59.7 bln won

SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- Lig Nex1 Co. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net profit of 59.7 billion won (US$44.5 million), up 43.1 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the January-March period was 68.2 billion won, up 35.1 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 28 percent to 546.8 billion won.

The operating profit was 102.7 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.

