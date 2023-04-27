S. Korea's relief team receives medal from Turkish president for quake response efforts
SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's relief team sent to Turkey earlier this year was awarded a medal from the Turkish leader for its contribution to the search and rescue work following the devastating earthquake, Seoul's foreign ministry said Thursday.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan presented the medal of "distinguished humanitarian service" to the South Korean rescue team, along with relief teams from other countries, at a ceremony in Ankara on Tuesday.
Erdogan noted that the respective teams were among the first to be awarded the medal for "demonstrating humanity that transcends language, religion, culture and race."
Following the February quake, South Korea sent 142 rescue and relief workers to help Turkey with its search and rescue efforts and deliver aid items to Turkey. The team rescued eight people, including a 2-year-old girl, and recovered the bodies of 19 people.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
'BTS Forest' created in Seoul's Nanji park
-
About 56 pct of people support developing nuclear weapons to counter N. Korea's threats
-
S. Korea detects signs of N. Korea seeking to attract Chinese investment to Kaesong complex
-
(LEAD) South Korea summons Chinese ambassador over Beijing's criticism of Yoon's Taiwan remarks
-
N. Korean nuclear test not matter of if but when: Gen. LaCamera
-
Yoon says he cannot accept notion Japan 'must kneel because of our history 100 years ago'
-
(LEAD) Yoon says he cannot accept notion Japan 'must kneel because of our history 100 years ago'
-
Yoon arrives in Washington on state visit
-
(3rd LD) S. Korean plane carrying 28 nationals from war-torn Sudan returns home
-
S. Korea detects signs of N. Korea seeking to attract Chinese investment to Kaesong complex
-
'BTS Forest' created in Seoul's Nanji park
-
S. Korea, U.S. to form nuclear consultative body amid N. Korea's growing threats
-
Yoon asks Tesla CEO Musk to invest in S. Korea
-
(LEAD) Yoon, Biden pay respects at Korean War memorial
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea, U.S. sign 23 MOUs on stronger ties in batteries, nuclear power, advanced industries