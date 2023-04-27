Yoon attends state dinner hosted by Biden

By Lee Haye-ah

WASHINGTON, April 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and first lady Kim Keon Hee on Wednesday attended a state dinner hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden.

The dinner was held at the White House on the occasion of Yoon's state visit to the United States, with around 200 people in attendance, including South Korean business leaders, actress Angelina Jolie and her eldest son, Maddox, and former Major League Baseball pitcher Park Chan-ho.

The two presidents wore black tuxedos and bow ties, while Kim was dressed in a white gown and jacket, and Jill Biden donned a lavender dress.

"There is a saying that friendship is like a four-leaf clover: hard to find but lucky once you have it," Yoon said as he proposed a toast.

"I hope today will be remembered as a historic day on which a four-leaf clover known as the South Korea-U.S. alliance extended new roots beyond the glory of the past 70 years," he said, referring to this year being the 70th anniversary of the bilateral alliance.

"To our alliance like steel!" Yoon concluded.



South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (L) and U.S. President Joe Biden toast during a state dinner at the White House in Washington on April 26, 2023. (Yonhap)

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (2nd from L), first lady Kim Keon Hee (L), U.S. President Joe Biden (2nd from R) and U.S. first lady Jill Biden pose for a photo during a state dinner at the White House in Washington on April 26, 2023. (Yonhap)

