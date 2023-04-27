Hanwha Solutions Q1 net income up 29.4 pct to 133.4 bln won
All News 13:38 April 27, 2023
SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Solutions Corp. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net income of 133.4 billion won (US$99.4 million), up 29.4 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the January-March period rose 85.1 percent on-year to 271.4 billion won. Revenue increased 8.8 percent to 3.1 trillion won.
The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 114.5 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
'BTS Forest' created in Seoul's Nanji park
-
About 56 pct of people support developing nuclear weapons to counter N. Korea's threats
-
S. Korea detects signs of N. Korea seeking to attract Chinese investment to Kaesong complex
-
(LEAD) South Korea summons Chinese ambassador over Beijing's criticism of Yoon's Taiwan remarks
-
N. Korean nuclear test not matter of if but when: Gen. LaCamera
Most Saved
-
Yoon says he cannot accept notion Japan 'must kneel because of our history 100 years ago'
-
(LEAD) Yoon says he cannot accept notion Japan 'must kneel because of our history 100 years ago'
-
Yoon arrives in Washington on state visit
-
(3rd LD) S. Korean plane carrying 28 nationals from war-torn Sudan returns home
-
S. Korea detects signs of N. Korea seeking to attract Chinese investment to Kaesong complex
-
'BTS Forest' created in Seoul's Nanji park
-
S. Korea, U.S. to form nuclear consultative body amid N. Korea's growing threats
-
Yoon asks Tesla CEO Musk to invest in S. Korea
-
(LEAD) Yoon, Biden pay respects at Korean War memorial
-
(4th LD) Yoon, Biden pledge stronger nuclear deterrence against N.K. threat