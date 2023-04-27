Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Shinhan Financial Group Q1 net profit up 0.7 pct to 1.41 tln won

All News 13:44 April 27, 2023

SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- Shinhan Financial Group Co. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net income of 1.41 trillion won (US$1.1 billion), up 0.7 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 1.75 trillion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 1.88 trillion won a year ago. Revenue rose 41.9 percent to 18.98 trillion won.

The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 1.29 trillion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
