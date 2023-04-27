Taewoong Logistics to raise 30 bln won via stock offering
All News 13:55 April 27, 2023
SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- Taewoong Logistics Co. on Thursday announced that it will sell stock to raise 30 billion won(US$22.4 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance its operations.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 6.29 million preferred shares at a price of 4,769 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
(END)
