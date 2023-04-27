HD Korea Shipbuilding bags 367.4 bln-won order for 4 LPG carriers
SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. said Thursday it has won a 367.4 billion-won (US$276 million) order to build four liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carriers for an Asian shipper.
Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co., one of HD Korea Shipbuilding's three affiliates, will build the vessels in its shipyard in the port of Ulsan, 299 kilometers southeast of Seoul, HD Korea Shipbuilding said in a regulatory filing.
The product carriers will be delivered to the undisclosed shipping company by March 2026.
So far this year, HD Korea Shipbuilding has garnered $7.98 billion worth of orders to build 68 ships, or 50.7 percent of its yearly order target of $15.74 billion.
HD Korea Shipbuilding, a subholding company of shipbuilding, oil refining and machinery conglomerate HD Hyundai, has three units under its wing -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Hyundai Mipo Dockyard and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co.
(END)
-
'BTS Forest' created in Seoul's Nanji park
-
About 56 pct of people support developing nuclear weapons to counter N. Korea's threats
-
(LEAD) South Korea summons Chinese ambassador over Beijing's criticism of Yoon's Taiwan remarks
-
N. Korean nuclear test not matter of if but when: Gen. LaCamera
-
(LEAD) BTS Suga's 'D-Day' earns biggest 1st-day sales for K-pop soloist's album
-
Yoon says he cannot accept notion Japan 'must kneel because of our history 100 years ago'
-
(LEAD) Yoon says he cannot accept notion Japan 'must kneel because of our history 100 years ago'
-
Yoon arrives in Washington on state visit
-
(3rd LD) S. Korean plane carrying 28 nationals from war-torn Sudan returns home
-
(LEAD) S. Korea puts Japan back on export 'white list' after 3 years
-
'BTS Forest' created in Seoul's Nanji park
-
S. Korea, U.S. to form nuclear consultative body amid N. Korea's growing threats
-
Yoon asks Tesla CEO Musk to invest in S. Korea
-
BTS' Suga begins 1st solo world tour in U.S.
-
(4th LD) Yoon, Biden pledge stronger nuclear deterrence against N.K. threat