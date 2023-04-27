Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hanwha Aerospace Q1 net profit up 965.5 pct to 475.2 bln won

All News 14:26 April 27, 2023

SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Aerospace Co. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net profit of 475.2 billion won (US$354.3 million), up 965.5 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 228.5 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 47.1 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 65.2 percent to 1.92 trillion won.

The operating profit was 135.6 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)

Keywords
#Hanwha Aerospace
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!