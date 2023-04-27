POSCO Future M Q1 net income up 11.7 pct to 40.2 bln won

SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- POSCO Future M Co. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net income of 40.2 billion won (US$30 million), up 11.7 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the January-March period fell 20.7 percent on-year to 20.3 billion won. Revenue increased 70.8 percent to 1.13 trillion won.

