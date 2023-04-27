Go to Contents Go to Navigation

POSCO Future M Q1 net income up 11.7 pct to 40.2 bln won

All News 14:30 April 27, 2023

SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- POSCO Future M Co. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net income of 40.2 billion won (US$30 million), up 11.7 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the January-March period fell 20.7 percent on-year to 20.3 billion won. Revenue increased 70.8 percent to 1.13 trillion won.
(END)

Keywords
#POSCO Future M
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!