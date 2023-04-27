Pirates' Bae Ji-hwan swipes career-high 3 bags

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- In his first full season in the majors, Bae Ji-hwan of the Pittsburgh Pirates is mastering the art of base thievery.

The South Korean utility man stole a career-best three bases in the Pirates' 8-1 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers at PNC Park in Pittsburgh on Wednesday (local time). He went 3-for-4 at the plate, with an RBI and two runs scored.



In this USA Today Sports photo via Reuters, Bae Ji-hwan of the Pittsburgh Pirates runs to second base in a steal attempt against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the bottom of the fifth inning of a Major League Baseball regular season game at PNC Park in Pittsburgh on April 26, 2023. (Yonhap)

Bae, who made his major league debut last fall as a late-season callup, is now up to 10 bases for the year and has been caught just once. Bae is tied for second in the majors with three others in steals, with Ronald Acuna Jr. of the Atlanta Braves leading the way with 13 steals.

Choo Shin-soo holds the record for the most steals by a South Korean player in a major league season with 22, set while playing for the Cleveland Indians in 2010.

Steals are up across the majors this year with bigger bases in play. The bags have gone from 15 square inches to 18 square inches.

In another change for this year, pitchers are now allowed just two disengagements per plate appearance, and that includes a pickoff throw to bases. If the pitcher were to make a third pickoff throw to first base, for instance, he must nab the runner or will be called for a balk.

Batting eighth and playing second base, Bae struck out in his first time up in the third inning. But he singled to lead off the fifth inning, and stole second base. After reaching third on a sacrifice bunt, Bae scored on Bryan Reynolds' single.

Bae got another single in the sixth, and stole third base later in the inning.

An infield single in the seventh gave Bae his second-career three-hit game. Bae and Rodolfo Castro then pulled off a double steal.

Bae is batting .254/.312/.366 for the season with a pair of home runs and nine RBIs.



In this UPI photo, Bae Ji-hwan of the Pittsburgh Pirates celebrates with teammates after scoring a run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the bottom of the fifth inning of a Major League Baseball regular season game at PNC Park in Pittsburgh on April 26, 2023. (Yonhap)



