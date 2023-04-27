Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai Mipo Dockyard remains in red in Q1

All News 14:50 April 27, 2023

SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net loss of 4.4 billion won (US$3.3 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it continued to post an operating loss of 27.4 billion won for the January-March period, compared with a loss of 61.8 billion won a year earlier. Revenue rose 3.8 percent to 909.2 billion won.

The operating loss was 10.2 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
