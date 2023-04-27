Go to Contents Go to Navigation

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering remains in red in Q1

All News 14:51 April 27, 2023

SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net loss of 81.1 billion won (US$60.6 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.

Operating income for the January-March period was 58.5 billion, compared with a loss of 396.4 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 23.9 percent to 4.84 trillion won.
