HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering remains in red in Q1

SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net loss of 81.1 billion won (US$60.6 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.

Operating income for the January-March period was 58.5 billion, compared with a loss of 396.4 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 23.9 percent to 4.84 trillion won.

