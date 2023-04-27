Go to Contents Go to Navigation

HD Hyundai Q1 net profit down 65.1 pct to 192 bln won

All News 14:51 April 27, 2023

SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- HD Hyundai Co. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net income of 192 billion won (US$143.4 million), down 65.1 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the January-March period was 610.9 billion won, down 24.1 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 35.2 percent to 15.27 trillion won.
