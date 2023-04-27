Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Poongsan Q1 net income up 24.8 pct to 54.2 bln won

April 27, 2023

SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- Poongsan Corp. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net profit of 54.2 billion won (US$40.5 million), up 24.8 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the January-March period was 84.8 billion won, up 22.5 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 0.6 percent to 1.04 trillion won.

The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 41.3 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
