BNK Financial Group Q1 net income down 6.6 pct to 268.3 bln won
All News 15:08 April 27, 2023
SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- BNK Financial Group Inc. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net income of 268.3 billion won (US$200.4 million), down 6.6 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 321.8 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 375.2 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 42.8 percent to 2.58 trillion won.
The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 249.4 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
