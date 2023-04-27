Go to Contents Go to Navigation

DGB Financial Group Q1 net income down 2.3 pct to 177.6 bln won

All News 15:34 April 27, 2023

SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- DGB Financial Group on Thursday reported its first-quarter net profit of 177.6 billion won (US$132.8 million), down 2.3 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 229.3 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 240.2 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 68.9 percent to 2.41 trillion won.

The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 143.7 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
