SK Bioscience swings to red in Q1

All News 15:34 April 27, 2023

SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- SK Bioscience Co. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net loss of 14.3 billion won (US$10.7 million), shifting from a profit of 27.8 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 29.2 billion won for the January-March period, compared with a profit of 23.8 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 76.4 percent to 20.6 billion won.
