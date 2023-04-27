Samsung Heavy Industries swings to profits in Q1

SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Heavy Industries Co. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net profit of 9.3 billion won (US$7 million), turning from a loss of 103.9 billion won a year earlier.

Operating income for the January-March period was 19.6 billion, compared with a loss of 94.9 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 8.2 percent to 1.6 trillion won.

