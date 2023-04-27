SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL19190 DN210

DSME 27,000 DN 550

HANATOUR SERVICE 54,700 DN 300

COSMAX 74,200 UP 500

LOTTE TOUR 10,880 DN 70

SAMSUNG LIFE 64,800 DN 800

Doosan Enerbility 16,930 DN 170

Doosanfc 30,900 DN 200

KT&G 84,700 DN 900

LG Display 15,200 DN 640

KT 29,900 DN 200

CheilWorldwide 18,540 DN 460

LOTTE WELLFOOD 104,800 DN 100

HD Hyundai Infracore 9,890 UP 480

SamsungEng 29,900 UP 650

KIWOOM 95,600 DN 1,600

Kogas 26,850 UP 200

SamsungF&MIns 223,500 DN 1,500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 20,450 DN 400

SAMSUNG C&T 107,100 UP 900

LG Uplus 11,030 DN 170

NCsoft 363,000 DN 4,500

SK 161,900 DN 1,500

Hanon Systems 9,140 DN 70

PanOcean 5,330 DN 60

SAMSUNG CARD 29,700 DN 350

NAVER 188,200 UP 100

Kangwonland 18,780 DN 250

DONGSUH 18,970 DN 10

Kakao 55,800 DN 700

Hanwha 28,650 UP 1,100

DB HiTek 61,600 UP 600

HyundaiEng&Const 40,850 UP 100

CUCKOO HOMESYS 24,800 DN 350

Youngpoong 563,000 DN 1,000

KIA CORP. 86,600 UP 900

SK hynix 88,800 UP 1,400

ORION Holdings 16,320 DN 80

SKNetworks 4,630 DN 35

Daesang 19,090 DN 350

