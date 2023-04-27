KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL19190 DN210
DSME 27,000 DN 550
HANATOUR SERVICE 54,700 DN 300
COSMAX 74,200 UP 500
LOTTE TOUR 10,880 DN 70
SAMSUNG LIFE 64,800 DN 800
Doosan Enerbility 16,930 DN 170
Doosanfc 30,900 DN 200
KT&G 84,700 DN 900
LG Display 15,200 DN 640
KT 29,900 DN 200
CheilWorldwide 18,540 DN 460
LOTTE WELLFOOD 104,800 DN 100
HD Hyundai Infracore 9,890 UP 480
SamsungEng 29,900 UP 650
KIWOOM 95,600 DN 1,600
Kogas 26,850 UP 200
SamsungF&MIns 223,500 DN 1,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 20,450 DN 400
SAMSUNG C&T 107,100 UP 900
LG Uplus 11,030 DN 170
NCsoft 363,000 DN 4,500
SK 161,900 DN 1,500
Hanon Systems 9,140 DN 70
PanOcean 5,330 DN 60
SAMSUNG CARD 29,700 DN 350
NAVER 188,200 UP 100
Kangwonland 18,780 DN 250
DONGSUH 18,970 DN 10
Kakao 55,800 DN 700
Hanwha 28,650 UP 1,100
DB HiTek 61,600 UP 600
HyundaiEng&Const 40,850 UP 100
CUCKOO HOMESYS 24,800 DN 350
Youngpoong 563,000 DN 1,000
KIA CORP. 86,600 UP 900
SK hynix 88,800 UP 1,400
ORION Holdings 16,320 DN 80
SKNetworks 4,630 DN 35
Daesang 19,090 DN 350
