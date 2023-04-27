KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 47,900 UP 150
DWEC 4,170 UP 50
TKG Huchems 22,750 UP 100
JB Financial Group 8,250 DN 390
LGELECTRONICS 107,700 DN 700
HYUNDAIDEPTST 50,800 DN 300
LG H&H 618,000 UP 1,000
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 27,400 UP 350
SamyangFood 117,000 DN 4,500
CJ CheilJedang 308,000 DN 7,000
LIG Nex1 87,100 UP 3,200
KIH 53,700 DN 1,300
LGCHEM 741,000 UP 14,000
ShinhanGroup 34,900 DN 450
KOREA AEROSPACE 56,600 UP 600
KUMHOTIRE 4,395 DN 45
SAMSUNG SDS 116,300 DN 100
Celltrion 163,200 DN 2,300
DAEWOONG PHARM 107,800 DN 1,400
KEPCO E&C 71,500 DN 2,000
HYUNDAI ROTEM 34,750 UP 350
GS 39,600 UP 250
Fila Holdings 35,600 UP 350
KEPCO KPS 35,850 DN 400
LX INT 29,400 DN 300
CJ 92,400 DN 900
DongkukStlMill 12,070 UP 40
CJ LOGISTICS 75,900 DN 1,400
HITEJINRO 21,950 DN 50
DOOSAN 93,800 DN 400
DL 49,350 DN 250
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,480 DN 60
Yuhan 57,200 UP 500
SLCORP 31,300 DN 350
Hyundai M&F INS 36,550 DN 200
TaihanElecWire 1,492 DN 5
POSCO FUTURE M 340,000 UP 7,500
LOTTE Fine Chem 61,700 UP 700
LG Corp. 86,300 UP 400
HYUNDAI STEEL 35,850 UP 200
(MORE)
