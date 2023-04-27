KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
KAL 22,650 0
Boryung 8,520 DN 320
HyundaiMtr 202,000 UP 500
AmoreG 36,050 DN 250
GCH Corp 15,670 DN 230
LOTTE 27,700 DN 250
POSCO Holdings 387,000 UP 15,500
LotteChilsung 153,300 DN 2,800
Ottogi 456,000 DN 7,500
HtlShilla 79,300 DN 300
HANWHA AEROSPACE 111,000 UP 3,100
COWAY 48,750 DN 750
SKTelecom 47,350 DN 150
KEPCO 18,750 UP 330
IBK 10,060 DN 10
HyundaiElev 32,700 DN 1,700
Hanmi Science 42,650 DN 850
Handsome 24,500 0
ShinpoongPharm 18,000 DN 50
LOTTE SHOPPING 79,800 DN 1,400
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp616 00 UP400
SamsungSecu 33,450 DN 550
Asiana Airlines 12,780 DN 150
KG DONGBU STL 11,830 UP 390
SGBC 51,900 DN 200
Nongshim 394,500 DN 500
Hyosung 65,400 DN 100
Shinsegae 204,500 UP 500
Daewoong 14,610 DN 450
TaekwangInd 697,000 DN 6,000
SSANGYONGCNE 5,820 DN 170
GC Corp 123,700 DN 1,600
GS E&C 21,300 UP 100
DB INSURANCE 83,300 DN 900
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,700 DN 110
SKC 99,600 DN 100
SamsungElec 64,600 UP 500
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 706,000 UP 3,000
GS Retail 26,600 DN 200
KPIC 143,600 DN 4,000
