KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
NHIS 8,950 DN 140
LS 92,600 UP 1,900
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES105 60 0 DN3000
DongwonInd 46,400 DN 1,850
SamsungElecMech 141,300 UP 2,200
HyundaiMipoDock 70,400 DN 2,200
Hanssem 44,500 DN 600
F&F 136,900 DN 1,100
IS DONGSEO 37,200 UP 400
S-Oil 72,900 DN 2,900
HDKSOE 84,100 DN 2,400
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 51,200 DN 1,900
MS IND 18,210 DN 140
OCI 119,800 0
LS ELECTRIC 66,700 UP 2,500
KorZinc 517,000 DN 1,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,700 UP 60
KCC 220,500 UP 1,000
SKBP 67,700 DN 3,100
LG Innotek 265,500 UP 8,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 167,600 DN 800
HMM 20,000 DN 300
HYUNDAI WIA 56,500 DN 400
KumhoPetrochem 135,000 DN 700
Mobis 221,500 DN 500
S-1 56,600 DN 1,500
ZINUS 27,200 DN 700
Hanchem 212,000 UP 1,000
DWS 44,300 UP 500
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 162,000 DN 300
HANAFINANCIALGR 41,650 DN 400
HANWHA LIFE 2,405 DN 90
AMOREPACIFIC 120,200 DN 500
FOOSUNG 13,750 UP 310
SK Innovation 178,600 UP 1,100
POONGSAN 44,150 UP 1,450
KBFinancialGroup 48,250 DN 700
Hansae 17,860 UP 200
Youngone Corp 43,650 DN 450
CSWIND 77,300 0
