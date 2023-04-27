KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
GKL 17,870 UP 10
KOLON IND 44,150 DN 1,500
HanmiPharm 313,000 UP 2,500
SD Biosensor 20,650 DN 1,350
Meritz Financial 43,800 DN 650
BNK Financial Group 6,570 DN 100
DGB Financial Group 6,720 DN 100
emart 96,900 DN 1,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY341 50 DN250
KOLMAR KOREA 39,850 DN 250
PIAM 33,050 UP 900
HANJINKAL 40,350 DN 3,300
CHONGKUNDANG 84,000 DN 1,500
DoubleUGames 44,500 DN 750
HL MANDO 46,250 DN 1,500
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 778,000 DN 5,000
Doosan Bobcat 51,200 UP 3,900
H.S.ENTERPRISE 7,580 DN 140
Netmarble 64,400 DN 100
KRAFTON 189,100 DN 1,600
HD HYUNDAI 58,900 UP 200
ORION 147,500 UP 4,400
ILJIN HYSOLUS 29,750 DN 350
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,690 UP 240
BGF Retail 178,000 DN 5,600
SKCHEM 71,700 DN 300
HDC-OP 11,900 DN 250
HYOSUNG TNC 379,000 DN 1,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 390,000 DN 4,500
HANILCMT 12,360 DN 70
SKBS 70,800 DN 600
WooriFinancialGroup 11,620 DN 130
KakaoBank 22,050 DN 150
HYBE 264,000 DN 1,000
SK ie technology 77,800 UP 1,700
LG Energy Solution 587,000 UP 20,000
DL E&C 33,850 UP 250
kakaopay 56,200 UP 2,000
K Car 14,230 DN 40
SKSQUARE 40,700 UP 300
(END)
-
