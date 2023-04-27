Defense minister lauds troops of Sudan evacuation mission
SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup held a luncheon meeting Thursday with the troops that successfully completed a recent mission to evacuate 28 South Korean nationals from war-ravaged Sudan, his office said.
Lee stressed that they fulfilled their "inherent" obligation to protect the lives and safety of citizens under Operation Promise, the country's rare overseas evacuation mission involving elite forces from the Army, Air Force and Navy, as well as front-line diplomats.
"I am very proud of you who have lifted the stature of the military and the country," Lee was quoted by his office as saying. "Upon the operational order, all units joined the operation in the shortest span of time and perfectly carried out the mission."
On Tuesday, the troops completed the operation with the arrival here of a KC-330 tanker transport aircraft carrying the 28 citizens.
