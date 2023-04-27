S. Korean Bond Yields on April 27, 2023
All News 16:34 April 27, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.253 3.219 +3.4
2-year TB 3.349 3.328 +2.1
3-year TB 3.288 3.259 +2.9
10-year TB 3.342 3.309 +3.3
2-year MSB 3.326 3.308 +1.8
3-year CB (AA-) 4.094 4.069 +2.5
91-day CD 3.520 3.500 +2.0
(END)
