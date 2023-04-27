Boryung Q1 net profit up 1.5 pct to 11.4 bln won
All News 17:09 April 27, 2023
SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- Boryung Corp. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net profit of 11.4 billion won (US$8.5 million), up 1.5 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the January-March period was 16 billion won, down 5.9 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 14.1 percent to 203.8 billion won.
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
'BTS Forest' created in Seoul's Nanji park
-
About 56 pct of people support developing nuclear weapons to counter N. Korea's threats
-
(LEAD) South Korea summons Chinese ambassador over Beijing's criticism of Yoon's Taiwan remarks
-
N. Korean nuclear test not matter of if but when: Gen. LaCamera
-
(LEAD) BTS Suga's 'D-Day' earns biggest 1st-day sales for K-pop soloist's album
Most Saved
-
Yoon says he cannot accept notion Japan 'must kneel because of our history 100 years ago'
-
(LEAD) Yoon says he cannot accept notion Japan 'must kneel because of our history 100 years ago'
-
Yoon arrives in Washington on state visit
-
(3rd LD) S. Korean plane carrying 28 nationals from war-torn Sudan returns home
-
(LEAD) S. Korea puts Japan back on export 'white list' after 3 years
-
S. Korea, U.S. to form nuclear consultative body amid N. Korea's growing threats
-
'BTS Forest' created in Seoul's Nanji park
-
Yoon asks Tesla CEO Musk to invest in S. Korea
-
BTS' Suga begins 1st solo world tour in U.S.
-
(4th LD) Yoon, Biden pledge stronger nuclear deterrence against N.K. threat