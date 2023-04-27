Boryung Q1 net profit up 1.5 pct to 11.4 bln won

SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- Boryung Corp. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net profit of 11.4 billion won (US$8.5 million), up 1.5 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the January-March period was 16 billion won, down 5.9 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 14.1 percent to 203.8 billion won.

