Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Boryung Q1 net profit up 1.5 pct to 11.4 bln won

All News 17:09 April 27, 2023

SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- Boryung Corp. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net profit of 11.4 billion won (US$8.5 million), up 1.5 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the January-March period was 16 billion won, down 5.9 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 14.1 percent to 203.8 billion won.
(END)

Keywords
#Boryung
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!