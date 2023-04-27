Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai-Rotem Q1 net income up 38.4 pct to 18.1 bln won

All News 17:34 April 27, 2023

SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai-Rotem Co. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net income of 18.1 billion won (US$13.5 million), up 38.4 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 31.9 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 23.6 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 1 percent to 684.4 billion won.
