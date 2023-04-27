Korea Exchange to resume trading of KG Mobility shares
SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's main bourse operator decided Thursday to keep KG Mobility, formerly known as SsangYong Motor, listed on the market.
SsangYong's shares have been suspended since December 2020, when the carmaker filed for a court receivership.
The court receivership procedure was completed in November last year, after KG Group decided to acquire SsangYong. The company was later renamed KG Mobility.
The Korea Exchange conducted an eligibility review Thursday and decided to keep the company on the market. Trading of its shares will resume Friday.
The market cap of the company is currently estimated at 1.6 trillion won (US$1.19 billion). Retail investors account for 21.67 percent of shares.
colin@yna.co.kr
