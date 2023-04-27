Senate passes resolution recognizing importance of U.S.-S. Korea alliance
WASHINGTON, April 27 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. Senate has unanimously passed a resolution welcoming the ongoing state visit of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and highlighting the importance of the U.S.-South Korea alliance, Congressional records showed Thursday.
The resolution, proposed earlier this week by a bipartisan group of senators, including Bob Menendez (D-NJ) and Jim Risch (R-ID), chairman and ranking member of the Senate foreign relations committee, respectively, was passed by unanimous consent Wednesday.
"Such a swift passage of the resolution by the Senate shows the strong bipartisan support for the South Korea-U.S. alliance, as well as the state visit within U.S. Congress," an official from the South Korean embassy in Washington told reporters.
The resolution came on the day Yoon held a bilateral summit with President Joe Biden.
Yoon is scheduled to address a joint session of U.S. Congress later in the day, becoming the first South Korean president to do so since 2013.
