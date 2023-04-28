Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yoon says S. Korea will play role as 'compass for freedom' with U.S.

All News 00:48 April 28, 2023

By Lee Haye-ah

WASHINGTON, April 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol vowed Thursday to work together with the United States to promote freedom around the world, saying the country will play a role as a "compass for freedom."

Yoon made the pledge during an address to a joint meeting of the U.S. Congress, as he recalled the birth of the bilateral alliance 70 years ago at the end of the Korean War and looked forward to a new chapter of closer cooperation.

"Our alliance was forged 70 years ago to defend Korea's freedom," he said in English. "The alliance has now become a global alliance that safeguards freedom and peace around the world."

Yoon said South Korea will fulfill its responsibilities and play a part that matches its economic capacity.

"Together with the U.S., Korea will play the role as a 'compass for freedom,'" he said. "It will safeguard and broaden the freedom of citizens of the world."

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (front) addresses a joint meeting of the U.S. Congress at The Capitol in Washington, D.C., on April 27, 2023. (Yonhap)

