Yoon says S. Korea will play role as 'compass for freedom' with U.S.
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, April 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol vowed Thursday to work together with the United States to promote freedom around the world, saying the country will play a role as a "compass for freedom."
Yoon made the pledge during an address to a joint meeting of the U.S. Congress, as he recalled the birth of the bilateral alliance 70 years ago at the end of the Korean War and looked forward to a new chapter of closer cooperation.
"Our alliance was forged 70 years ago to defend Korea's freedom," he said in English. "The alliance has now become a global alliance that safeguards freedom and peace around the world."
Yoon said South Korea will fulfill its responsibilities and play a part that matches its economic capacity.
"Together with the U.S., Korea will play the role as a 'compass for freedom,'" he said. "It will safeguard and broaden the freedom of citizens of the world."
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
'BTS Forest' created in Seoul's Nanji park
-
About 56 pct of people support developing nuclear weapons to counter N. Korea's threats
-
(LEAD) BTS Suga's 'D-Day' earns biggest 1st-day sales for K-pop soloist's album
-
Minister sees possibility of major N. Korean provocation ahead of Yoon-Biden summit
-
(2nd LD) Netflix announces plan to invest US$2.5 bln in S. Korea
-
Yoon says he cannot accept notion Japan 'must kneel because of our history 100 years ago'
-
(LEAD) Yoon says he cannot accept notion Japan 'must kneel because of our history 100 years ago'
-
Yoon arrives in Washington on state visit
-
(3rd LD) S. Korean plane carrying 28 nationals from war-torn Sudan returns home
-
'BTS Forest' created in Seoul's Nanji park
-
Yoon asks Tesla CEO Musk to invest in S. Korea
-
'BTS Forest' created in Seoul's Nanji park
-
BTS' Suga begins 1st solo world tour in U.S.
-
(6th LD) Yoon, Biden pledge 'overwhelming' nuclear response in case of N.K. nuclear attack
-
Full text of joint summit statement between Yoon, Biden