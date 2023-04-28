Yoon to visit Pentagon for security briefing, meeting with Defense Secretary Austin
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, April 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol will visit the Pentagon on Thursday to meet with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and learn about U.S. surveillance and crisis response systems, his office said.
Yoon, who is on a state visit to the U.S., will be the first South Korean president to visit the Pentagon's National Military Command Center (NMCC), where he will receive a briefing on U.S. strategic surveillance and crisis response systems, the presidential office said.
The NMCC is a key command and control center inside the Pentagon that directly assists the U.S. president and military commanders in emergencies, it said.
Yoon will then visit the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to discuss ways to create a research environment that fosters creativity and leads to technological innovations, and to explore ways to strengthen cooperation between South Korea and the U.S. on defense science and technology.
Yoon will be the first foreign leader to visit DARPA, his office said.
