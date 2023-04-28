Ohio-class nuclear-powered submarine to visit S. Korea: Pentagon

By Byun Duk-kun

WASHINGTON, April 27 (Yonhap) -- An Ohio-class nuclear-powered ballistic submarine (SSBN) will visit South Korea, a Pentagon spokesperson said Thursday, one day after the leaders of South Korea and the United States announced plans to strengthen U.S. extended deterrence provided to Seoul.

An Ohio-class submarine is the largest type of ballistic missile submarine currently operated by the U.S. Navy.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden announced ways to strengthen U.S. extended deterrence in an agreement, dubbed the "Washington Declaration," after holding a bilateral summit here Wednesday.



U.S. administration officials earlier said a ballistic missile submarine will visit South Korea under the declaration designed to reaffirm U.S. commitment to the security of South Korea using all its military capabilities, including nuclear.

"It was an Ohio-class SSBN," Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said when asked whether an Ohio-class or a Virginia-class submarine was set to visit South Korea under the leaders' agreement.

The Pentagon spokesperson declined to comment on when the U.S. submarine may visit South Korea.

"We will continue to work very closely with the Republic of Korea when it comes to extended deterrence and fulfilling our obligations to provide security to South Korea as well as our allies partners," Ryder told a daily press briefing, referring to South Korea by its official name.

On the proposed launch of a Nuclear Consultative Group, a new mechanism designed to bolster nuclear policy cooperation between the allies, Ryder said the group will be headed by assistant secretary-level officials from the two countries.

"What we know right now is that the group will convened at the assistant secretary-level, but in terms of when the first meeting of the group will be held, I don't have any announcements today in regards to timing," he said.

