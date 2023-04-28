Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 28.
Korean-language dailies
-- S. Korea stuck under 'nuclear umbrella'; U.S. follows 'practical interests' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- S. Korea, U.S. together hold nuclear umbrella; 'N. Korean regime will end in event of nuclear attack' (Kookmin Daily)
-- U.S. promises nuclear revenge; S. Korea takes part in keeping China in check (Donga Ilbo)
-- First warning by U.S. president: 'N. Korean regime will end in event of nuclear attack' (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Yoon says S. Korea, U.S. have agreed on 'overwhelming' response; Biden says N. Korean regime will 'end' in event of nuclear attack (Segye Times)
-- S. Korea, U.S. alliance makes historic transition, becomes nuclear, global partners (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 'We must make clear to N. Korea point beyond which it must not advance' (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- S. Korea at the front line of 'new Cold War' as it completely adheres to U.S. (Hankyoreh)
-- Biden issues first direct warning, saying regime will 'end' in event of nuclear attack (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Samsung to cut chip production by up to 25 pct (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 'S. Korea, U.S. practically sharing nuclear capabilities with Washington Declaration' (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Yoon and Biden vow 'overwhelming' response (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Yoon, Biden reaffirm alliance, warn of nuclear response to NK nuke attacks (Korea Herald)
-- Yoon, Biden vow nuclear response against NK nuke attacks (Korea Times)
